Today, Thursday, February 5, in Abergavenny sees moderate rain lasting most of the day. Temperatures reach near 8°C in the afternoon before dipping to about 5°C at night. Strong breezes may enhance the damp feel, while overcast skies dominate. Some heavier bursts might appear at times.
Tomorrow should deliver heavy rain with total rainfall expected to be sizable. Highs hover near 7°C, and lows remain about 5°C. Misty conditions could develop, along with occasional drizzle by early morning. Occasional mist patches could hamper visibility, adding to the sogginess.
This weekend opens on Saturday with patchy rain nearby and a maximum near 7°C. Fog might linger in some areas, while drizzle stays possible into the evening. Night-time sees about 5°C, and mild winds are likely. Short downpours could occur between foggy spells, keeping conditions consistently damp throughout the day.
Sunday keeps this weekend theme going with patchy rain and overcast spells. Temperatures climb to about 9°C, then settle near 3°C later on. A few brighter intervals may appear, though showers remain probable, adding more moisture to the day. Gentle breezes might bring slightly fresher air, yet damp surfaces remain widespread.
The following day brings patchy rain once again, with a forecast high near 8°C and a low about 5°C by evening. Conditions could feel breezy, and intermittent drizzle may pass through. Cloud cover is expected to persist, hinting at minimal sun. Light breezes could shift patterns slightly, but wet weather remains likely. Occasional mist might also appear late in the night.
