Today is Saturday, February 7, bringing moderate rain for much of the day. The local weather forecast suggests persistent downpours, with temperatures near 10°C and lows around 5°C. Fog is likely in early hours, gradually giving way to patchy showers in the afternoon. Conditions should remain windy but manageable.
Tomorrow holds patchy rain, with drier intervals at times. Temperatures about 9°C could feel a bit higher when skies briefly clear. Mist and fog may linger in the morning, then light drizzle shows up by midday. Abergavenny can expect occasional thunder in nearby areas, keeping conditions interesting. Local forecast remains variable.
Expect heavy rain Monday, bringing a wetter forecast overall. Temperatures near 7°C look likely, although the damp air might make it feel cooler. Fog could appear early, followed by steady rain that may intensify into the evening. Winds might pick up slightly, adding to the wet outlook. Showers remain fairly widespread.
Anticipate moderate rain Tuesday, with highs about 9°C and overcast skies dominating. Misty patches may form at sunrise, occasionally lifting to drizzle by lunchtime. Showers become steadier later on, creating a consistently soggy atmosphere. Afternoon breaks of lighter rain might offer brief relief before dusk sets in.
Look for patchy rain Wednesday, with temperatures near 9°C. Cloud cover remains prominent, and gusty conditions could emerge briefly. Showers vary from light drizzle to heavier bursts, but clearer spells are possible toward evening. Fog or mist may develop overnight, hinting at a continued unsettled end to the week. Local climate remains.
This article was automatically generated
