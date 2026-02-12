Monday keeps temperatures near 8°C and maintains unsettled moments. Morning sun gives a bright start, but patchy rain pops up into midday. Occasional drizzle lingers, although sunny breaks might appear again later. The rest of the week suggests changeable weather, with intermittent cloud and occasional light showers. Temperatures often hover about single digits, making rain or snow possible at times. Breezes remain moderate, ensuring a mixture of calm and damp spells.