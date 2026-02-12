Today, Thursday, February 12, brings drizzle early on with patchy rain later, promising a slightly damp weather update. Temperatures about 8°C combine with moderate wind. Skies may brighten briefly in the evening. This local weather outlook sets the tone for unsettled conditions.
Tomorrow sees colder daytime weather with rain in Abergavenny and the chance of thick snow emerging later. Temperatures near 6°C descend into wintry conditions by afternoon. Drizzle turns heavier, so expect sleet mixing in. Occasional gusts also keep it brisk while evening clouds linger.
Saturday appears clearer despite early frost. Temperatures hover about 4°C, with sunshine through midday giving way to overcast skies. Still, the weather remains mostly calm, and any rain risk looks minimal. Some light flakes might fall overnight, but conditions should stay generally quiet and moderate.
Sunday turns milder during the afternoon, with temperatures about 8°C. Showers emerge in the morning, then give way to sunny spells later. Snow from earlier hours quickly transitions to mixed rain and sleet, leaving a damp feel. Breezy moments continue, though clearer skies may show up by evening.
Monday keeps temperatures near 8°C and maintains unsettled moments. Morning sun gives a bright start, but patchy rain pops up into midday. Occasional drizzle lingers, although sunny breaks might appear again later. The rest of the week suggests changeable weather, with intermittent cloud and occasional light showers. Temperatures often hover about single digits, making rain or snow possible at times. Breezes remain moderate, ensuring a mixture of calm and damp spells.
This article was automatically generated
