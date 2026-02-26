Today, Thursday, February 26, in Abergavenny sees patchy rain lingering through the day, with conditions occasionally turning to drizzle. Temperatures hover near 11°C, so it’s slightly mild for late February. Breezes may pick up, but nothing too severe is expected. Cloud cover dominates most of the day, keeping skies rather grey.
Tomorrow should see moderate rain throughout much of the region, with heavier showers possible at times. Temperatures reach about 10°C and remain on the cooler side. Persistent cloud cover keeps the sky dull, though brief lighter spells might appear. Expect a continued chance of on-and-off drizzle into the evening.
Saturday continues with patchy rain nearby, though intervals of grey skies could break for glimpses of brightness. Temperatures sit near 10°C, which keeps conditions mild. Occasional drizzle remains likely, yet any downpours should be short-lived. Lighter breezes settle over the area, bringing brief moments of calmer weather during the afternoon.
Sunday keeps the pattern going with more patchy rain in the forecast. Temperatures peak near 10°C, so it remains relatively comfortable. Mostly overcast conditions dominate, but occasional breaks might emerge. Light drizzle could persist into later hours, though widespread downpours are not expected. Gentle winds help maintain a mild daytime feel.
Heading into Monday, patchy rain lingers with brief drier spells scattered between the showers. Temperatures hover near 9°C, creating a slightly chilly feel by evening. Skies remain mostly cloudy, but occasional sunshine could peek through. Drizzle remains possible, keeping the forecast unsettled and ensuring any brighter intervals stay limited.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.