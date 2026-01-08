Today, Thursday, January 8, brings a lively weather forecast with moderate rain in Abergavenny. Showers mix with sleet by midday, and heavier downpours could give way to brief snow late afternoon. Temperatures reach about 4°C, with cloudy skies dominating before heavier rain transitions to blizzard-like conditions overnight. Late-night blizzard activity may briefly lower visibility and dust roads with a snowy mix.
Tomorrow’s weather remains unsettled, featuring patchy rain in the morning and cloudy spells into the afternoon. Light drizzle is possible, and a few flakes of snow could appear if conditions cool. Temperatures hover near 3°C, making Friday feel chilly through much of the day.
This weekend on Saturday looks brighter, with crisp skies emerging after sunrise. Sunny intervals should persist, lifting temperatures to about 5°C and keeping rain away. A clear evening helps maintain dry conditions, creating a calmer forecast compared to recent wet weather.
Sunday turns wetter again, as moderate rain sweeps in by midday. Patchy drizzle is expected, along with occasional mist. Temperatures near 4°C reinforce a cool feel, though snowflakes seem unlikely. The weather for Sunday remains damp, but less turbulent. A breeze can accompany the showers, adding to the damp atmosphere.
Monday continues a patchy rain pattern, with morning fog gradually lifting. Mild air nudges temperatures up to about 8°C, offering a noticeable change from earlier chill. Overcast conditions could bring drizzle later, rounding off the week on a slightly wet note. Expect misty patches to linger, but no significant snowfall is predicted at this stage.
This article was automatically generated
