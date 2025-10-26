Abergavenny is in for patchy rain on Sunday, October 26, with temperatures near 4°C early on and about 11°C by afternoon. The weather forecast indicates drizzle at times, along with cloudy periods that could linger. Some brighter spells might appear briefly, but overall conditions suggest a damp day with consistent showers.
Tomorrow looks similarly grey, featuring occasional rain and mostly overcast skies. Early temperatures begin near 6°C, climbing to about 10°C later in the day. The forecast hints at patchy drizzle, though brief clear spells may break through. Overall, expect mild but unsettled weather that remains cloudy with intermittent showers.
Tuesday brings a slightly warmer feel, starting near 7°C and rising to about 12°C by midday. Rain could materialise on and off, though some sunshine might peek out between passing clouds. The weather forecast suggests a lower chance of drizzle in the afternoon, offering drier moments before the skies turn cloudy again.
Wednesday continues the showery theme, starting with temperatures near 8°C and reaching about 13°C later. Patchy rain may develop through the day, accompanied by overcast stretches that keep sunshine limited. However, the forecast indicates occasional breaks in the clouds. Conditions remain on the cooler side, yet not too chilly for autumn.
Thursday is forecast to be breezy, with temperatures near 9°C early and about 14°C later. Light rain showers remain possible, especially as clouds persist. Occasional sunny intervals may appear, though general conditions stay damp. Overall, this weather mainly rounds out a wet, unsettled stretch of breezy days.
This article was automatically generated
