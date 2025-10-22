Today is Wednesday, October 22 in Abergavenny. Expect heavy rain through much of the day with occasional breaks in the afternoon. Conditions stay cloudy, and showers continue into the evening. Temperatures near 13°C will drop slowly by night, keeping things fairly damp late on.
Tomorrow’s weather forecast calls for more heavy rain. The morning might start drizzly, with heavier bursts possible later. Temperatures near 10°C keep it cool under grey skies, and short spells of lighter rain could pop up through midday. Evening hours remain breezy with lingering showers.
Friday brings patchy rain but also glimpses of sunshine. Morning conditions could be partly cloudy before showers roll in around midday. Temperatures about 10°C mean it stays brisk, although the late afternoon might see drier spells. Evening remains mild with only light drizzle in some areas.
Saturday sees patchy rain lingering, with the morning starting off cool. Brief clouds dominate until a few showers appear late morning. Temperatures about 9°C keep things on the cooler side. Early afternoon could bring clearer skies, though scattered rain may return by sunset. Nighttime stays calm with minimal drizzle.
This weekend continues with patchy rain as the day unfolds, though early hours might see clear intervals. Temperatures near 10°C keep the air fresh. Occasional showers pop up after midday, and brief sunshine might break through. Late afternoon could remain overcast, while night stays mostly dry with minimal rain. Rain remains scattered into the evening, ensuring a moist feel. Cloud cover may persist overnight, limiting starry sky.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.