Today, Saturday, October 18, starts cloudy with occasional drizzles in Abergavenny. Patchy rain will move across the area, bringing a chance of wet weather in the afternoon. Conditions could brighten slightly later, but skies remain mostly dull and grey. Temperatures hover about 13°C, meaning a brisk day overall with minimal sun.
Tomorrow sees moderate rain and heavier bursts through midday. Skies might turn briefly brighter later on, though clear spells remain short-lived. Lingering drizzle could persist well into the evening, making it a noticeably wet day overall. Temperatures near 14°C maintain a mild but damp feel.
Steady rain arrives Monday, though some patches of clearer sky may emerge. Temperatures about 12°C keep it on the cool side, with intermittent drizzle likely from morning to late afternoon. Occasional cloud breaks could offer brief relief, but no heavy downpours seem likely at this point.
Anticipate patchy showers Tuesday, along with glimpses of sunshine. Temperatures about 13°C create a moderately cool feel, and occasional gusts might add a slight chill. Overcast skies could dominate much of the day, with a chance of late rain. Conditions remain unsettled but not excessively stormy.
Unsettled weather continues Wednesday, featuring patchy rain through midday. Intervals of light drizzle pair with brief drier spells, and temperatures hover about 12°C. Skies might brighten at times, yet the overall forecast remains changeable. Minor showers could develop later, keeping conditions slightly unpredictable. Overnight dryness remains uncertain, with a potential for brief rainfall. Faint breezes may accompany these changeable weather patterns, maintaining a cool feel.
