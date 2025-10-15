Today, Wednesday, October 15, in Abergavenny feels partly cloudy under mild breezes, with little chance of rain. Temperatures about 13°C at their peak and near 5°C overnight keep conditions fairly cool for mid-autumn. Misty patches might appear early, but sunshine should show up later, and skies remain tranquil overhead. Fog lifts quickly to reveal brightness.
Tomorrow looks bright and sunny, offering calm winds and no rain expected. Afternoon warmth peaks around 14°C, with the early morning near 5°C. Clear skies will dominate, helping the region feel crisp yet welcoming as the sunshine takes centre stage. Light breezes add gentle comfort. Conditions remain stable throughout the day.
Expect more sunshine as the new day arrives, with temperatures near 15°C and dropping to about 5°C overnight. Skies stay clear, providing enough warmth for a pleasant day. No rain is on the horizon, ensuring continued dry conditions for any outdoor ventures. Breezy moments should be minimal, letting sunshine take over.
This weekend begins with overcast skies on Saturday, bringing greyer conditions but remaining largely dry. Warmth climbs to about 14°C, while mornings see near 5°C. Occasional clouds might drift across, yet a few breaks could allow pockets of sun. Gentle winds keep things calm, even if the sun stays hidden at times. Many areas remain untroubled by showers.
Sunday could turn wet, with moderate rain likely and temperatures about 13°C. Hours hover near 7°C, and breezes may pick up. Showers are anticipated through much of the day, making it truly the soggiest forecast.
