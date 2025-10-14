Today is Tuesday, October 14, bringing partly cloudy weather to Abergavenny with a gentle feel in the air. Skies stay bright, with temperatures near 16°C by midday and dropping to about 7°C later. Mist could form overnight, but no showers are forecast, keeping everything pleasantly mild. Expect a calm breeze.
Tomorrow looks cloudy, with midday temperatures about 14°C and lows near 6°C. Foggy patches might appear early, fading as the day progresses. No rain is on the horizon, so conditions should remain dry. Gentle winds mean a cool but manageable feel. Evening cloud cover might linger, though skies stay calm.
The next day promises plenty of sunshine and a slight morning chill. Temperatures near 14°C by lunchtime will dip to about 5°C overnight. Early mist may develop, but skies should clear for a bright afternoon. Rain remains unlikely, keeping the outlook calm and dry. Breezes stay gentle. Sunny spells persist.
The following day stays sunny, with peak temperatures about 14°C and lows near 5°C after dusk. Bright conditions dominate most of the afternoon, while any fog at sunrise clears quickly. No sign of rainfall, so the forecast continues to look settled. Light winds create comfortable air. Overall, skies remain radiant.
This weekend arrives with more sunshine on Saturday, bringing daytime temperatures near 13°C and dropping to about 5°C overnight. Partly cloudy spells could join the sunny intervals, but rain is not expected. Gentle breezes keep conditions comfortable. Early evening stays crisp and clear. Late night should remain dry and quiet.
This article was automatically generated
