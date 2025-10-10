Friday, October 10 in Abergavenny promises bright skies and sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures near 18°C and lows about 8°C keep the weather mild, with a gentle breeze and no sign of rain. Skies should remain clear well into evening, offering a pleasant forecast for today. No clouds are likely overnight.
Tomorrow could feature partly cloudy conditions, with peaks near 17°C and lows about 8°C. The weather remains calm and dry, so no heavy rain is on the horizon. Occasional cloud cover might linger, but intervals of sun are likely, maintaining a comfortable outlook.
This weekend looks pleasant, with Sunday bringing sunny weather and temperatures near 16°C. Lows about 6°C lead to a crisp morning, but the afternoon should feel comfortable. No rain is expected, so conditions remain dry. Light clouds may appear, yet they won't linger for long. Warm sunshine could persist into early evening.
Expect mostly overcast skies on Monday, with temperatures near 15°C and lows about 6°C keeping things on the cooler side. A few breaks in the cloud may occur, but grey skies dominate. Rain is largely absent, though a light sprinkle could develop if clouds thicken. Gentle breezes might blow through.
Foggy conditions appear likely on Tuesday, accompanied by temperatures near 14°C and lows about 8°C. Overcast spells could persist, though no significant rain is indicated. Misty mornings might reduce visibility, but partial clearing in the afternoon is possible. The day stays cool, with moderate breezes around. Cloud banks may linger into the evening hours.
This article was automatically generated
