Today (Thursday, October 9) feels bright, with constant sunshine and barely any clouds across Abergavenny. Temperatures hover near 17°C, while early morning lows rest about 7°C. Light winds keep conditions comfortable, and there’s no sign of rain at all. Skies remain clear into the evening, ensuring calm weather for stargazing.
Tomorrow looks just as pleasant, with sunny spells across the region and gentle breezes throughout the day. Early hours might feel near 8°C, but the afternoon may see partial clouds rolling in. Despite that, temperatures about 17°C keep everything mild, making outdoor activities a comfortable option.
This weekend starts bright on Saturday, with clear skies dominating from dawn. Early temperatures sit about 8°C, climbing to a high near 18°C. Overcast patches might develop late in the afternoon, though no rain is on the cards. Light winds maintain a pleasant atmosphere, ideal for seeing more sunshine.
Moving on to Sunday, it keeps a cooler vibe as temperatures reach about 16°C under partly clouded skies. Overnight lows hang around 7°C, so morning could feel brisk. Sunshine breaks through the clouds by midday, offering bright spells that last into the afternoon. No wet weather is expected.
Heading into Monday, the outlook wraps up with partly cloudy weather and highs near 15°C. Breezes may pick up, though only a small hint of rain appears possible late in the evening. Minimum temperatures hover about 6°C, so dawn could feel chilly. Overall, conditions remain mostly stable and calm, ensuring a mellow start to the new week.
This article was automatically generated
