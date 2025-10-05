Today is Sunday, October 5, bringing patchy rain with intermittent brighter spells. Temperatures near 13°C and lows about 9°C set a mild tone in Abergavenny. Occasional drizzle may persist in the early morning, but expect drier intervals by midday.
Tomorrow sees partly cloudy skies driving more warmth, with highs near 18°C and lows about 10°C. No rain is expected, adding a pleasant break from recent drizzles. Winds remain gentle throughout. Bright spells in the afternoon might last longer, letting the sun peek through now and then.
The next day brings a cloudy outlook, with temperatures near 16°C and lows about 10°C. Rain appears unlikely, though a faint hint of drizzle could pop up. Overcast conditions dominate, but occasional breaks may brighten the afternoon. Skies should remain mostly grey, providing cooler moments in the morning. Late evening could feel slightly damp.
Following that, expect a partly cloudy day with temperatures near 17°C and lows about 8°C. A brief bout of rain might appear, but sunny spells will dominate. Conditions look lighter on the wind front, creating a more settled scene overall. Early mist could linger before skies clear. Late afternoon warmth should keep conditions generally pleasant.
Later in the week sees partly cloudy skies with temperatures near 17°C and lows about 7°C. No significant rain is expected, ensuring consistent mild weather. This weekend looks calm, with similar conditions likely carrying over. Mornings could start crisp, but daytime sunshine remains fairly generous. Persistent dryness throughout should generally sustain a favourable outlook overall.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.