Today, Thursday, October 2, starts mild with partly cloudy skies turning to moderate rain by late evening. Showers might become heavier, and conditions could feel damp and gusty. Winds stay noticeable, and temperatures about 17°C keep things comfortable earlier on, dipping to near 10°C after dark. In Abergavenny, this pattern holds steady, with limited clear spells lingering before rain sets in, especially overnight hours.
Tomorrow persists with cloudy skies and patchy rain throughout most of the day. Expect brisk breezes that make it feel cooler, with temperatures about 13°C. Light drizzle may develop into heavier bursts, especially late afternoon, but rainfall remains scattered overall, ensuring some drier gaps occasionally surface.
Saturday ushers in occasional sunny intervals, though patchy rain could pop up at times. Conditions stay breezy, with temperatures near 12°C bringing a slight chill, especially early morning. Drier phases might brighten things, but sudden downpours loom, hinting at unpredictable shifts in the overall weather pattern.
Sunday keeps clouds overhead, holding any showers at bay. More stable weather means fewer rainy episodes, though some mist could appear. Temperatures about 15°C should feel mild, with limited sunshine peeking through in the afternoon, allowing brief breaks from the grey for a calmer feel.
Monday continues overcast, offering subdued daylight for much of the day. Gentle winds and temperatures near 15°C add to a calm ambience, though a stray patch of patchy rain might drift by. Overall, the days ahead look changeable but generally manageable, maintaining a mild trend through late evening hours.
This article was automatically generated
