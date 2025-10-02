Today, Thursday, October 2, starts mild with partly cloudy skies turning to moderate rain by late evening. Showers might become heavier, and conditions could feel damp and gusty. Winds stay noticeable, and temperatures about 17°C keep things comfortable earlier on, dipping to near 10°C after dark. In Abergavenny, this pattern holds steady, with limited clear spells lingering before rain sets in, especially overnight hours.