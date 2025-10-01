Today, Wednesday, October 1, in Abergavenny is partly cloudy with no real sign of rain. Temperatures near 17°C by midday should slip to about 10°C overnight. Gentle breezes keep the weather comfortable, and it’s a nice break from any heavier showers. No major gusts are expected later on.
Tomorrow looks rainy from morning to evening, with moderate showers likely throughout the day. Temperatures near 17°C could quickly shift to about 9°C at night. Blustery conditions are possible, so heavier bursts of rain could appear. Skies remain grey, offering few sunny spells during daytime. Occasional drizzle may turn into heavier downpours later on.
Wet weather continues on Friday as moderate rain lingers. Temperatures near 16°C might dip to about 10°C once evening arrives. Wind gusts are set to strengthen, making the day feel slightly cooler. Cloud cover dominates, with brief breaks possible, though steady rainfall is the main feature. Showers persist into the night.
Saturday could see patchy rain nearby, keeping skies dull. Temperatures about 11°C may drop to near 9°C by late evening. Strong winds continue, potentially bringing a chill factor that feels cooler. Lingering showers remain likely, but heavier spells of rain might ease off, leaving occasional drizzle for much of the afternoon.
Sunday looks somewhat calmer, though patchy rain is possible. Temperatures near 12°C hover about 10°C overnight. Winds diminish slightly, giving fewer gusts and allowing occasional clear patches. Most of the day stays overcast, but any rainfall should be light. Sunshine may peek through briefly late on.
This article was automatically generated
