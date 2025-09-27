Today, Saturday, September 27, brings patchy rain with occasional drizzles throughout the day in Abergavenny. Skies remain mostly cloudy, and temperatures near 16°C are expected during the afternoon. Rainfall may ease briefly in the evening, but lingering clouds keep things a bit grey as lows settle near 8°C overnight.
Tomorrow, Sunday, sees a mix of sunshine and light rain. Morning mist may appear, but clearer skies dominate the afternoon as temperatures climb near 17°C. Light drizzle could pop up in isolated spots, yet overall conditions turn pleasant before dropping to about 9°C once night falls.
Monday stays mostly dry under partly cloudy conditions. Early morning chill holds temperatures about 7°C before rising to near 16°C later. Gentle breezes accompany the comfortable weather, and rain remains unlikely. Evening clouds may gather, but no significant showers are expected as the night cools off again.
Tuesday offers bright sunshine for most of the day with hardly any chance of rain. Temperatures reach about 18°C by midday, making it the warmest so far this week. A few clouds might hover late afternoon, but overall, it stays clear and comfortable before dipping to near 8°C overnight.
Wednesday remains sunny with scattered clouds. Afternoon temperatures flirt with about 17°C, ensuring mild conditions for this midweek stretch. Gusts stay gentle, and skies appear mostly bright until sunset. Nights occasionally get cooler, nearing 9°C. No major rain is expected through the evening, keeping the early autumn atmosphere calm. The pattern looks steady for the rest of the week.
This article was automatically generated
