This weekend on Sunday, patchy rain is in the forecast, with light drizzle possible at times. Temperatures reach about 14°C by midday, and early mist may linger before slowly clearing. Clouds dominate for much of the day, but intervals of brighter weather might occur. Overnight lows hover around 9°C, concluding this stretch of autumn weather. No heavy downpours are anticipated, though light showers may pop up sporadically. Winds remain fairly gentle.