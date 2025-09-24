Today, Wednesday, September 24, in Abergavenny brings partly cloudy skies and minimal chance of rain. Conditions remain mostly dry, with midday sunshine possible. Temperatures about 16°C peak in the afternoon, dipping to near 6°C after dark. Light breezes keep weather calm for a generally comfortable outlook.
Tomorrow features abundant sunshine throughout the day, promising clear skies. Temperatures near 16°C may feel warm under bright conditions, with overnight lows around 5°C. No significant rain is expected, providing a continued stretch of fair weather. Breezy spells remain gentle, enhancing the forecast’s pleasant nature.
Friday shows mostly sunny periods with possible cloud cover later. Daytime temperatures near 16°C continue, and evening values settle about 5°C. Dry conditions dominate, keeping outdoor plans mostly uninterrupted. Light winds persist, ensuring mild weather remains the trend through the end of the workweek.
Saturday appears mostly overcast, with occasional patches of rain likely. Daytime temperatures hover near 15°C, while nights settle about 6°C. Sunshine may be limited, though some breaks in the clouds could emerge. Breezes generally stay mild, ensuring weather remains manageable despite the cloud cover.
This weekend on Sunday, patchy rain is in the forecast, with light drizzle possible at times. Temperatures reach about 14°C by midday, and early mist may linger before slowly clearing. Clouds dominate for much of the day, but intervals of brighter weather might occur. Overnight lows hover around 9°C, concluding this stretch of autumn weather. No heavy downpours are anticipated, though light showers may pop up sporadically. Winds remain fairly gentle.
This article was automatically generated
