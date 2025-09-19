Sunshine is set to dominate on Friday, September 19, across Abergavenny, with pleasantly light breezes and occasional passing clouds throughout the day. Morning mist clears quickly, leaving brighter conditions for most hours. Temperatures near 21°C bring a comfortable afternoon, and the evening settles to about 13°C under partly cloudy skies.
Tomorrow features a cooler pattern with patchy rain, especially by midday. Early fog may linger, but occasional breaks emerge in the clouds. Temperatures reach about 16°C during the afternoon and drift close to 8°C overnight. Drizzles come and go, yet clearer intervals could briefly brighten up the damp local atmosphere.
Conditions shift on Sunday, bringing further chances of rain beyond dawn. Misty patches may appear early, but skies remain mostly overcast. Daytime readings hover near 13°C, delivering a cool feel, while nights settle about 7°C. Brief light showers could dot the afternoon, though breaks in the cloud might peek through.
Fresh sunshine arrives Monday, offering brighter conditions and minimal cloud cover. Early hours may remain chilly near 4°C, so the day warms gently toward about 14°C. Clear skies sustain the outlook, ensuring plenty of light. Lower humidity further enhances the pleasant vibe, though gentle breezes keep the air nicely circulating.
Milder trends continue Tuesday as partly cloudy skies spread across the region. Temperatures rise near 14°C by midday, maintaining comfortable conditions without wind. Overnight coolness hovers about 4°C, perfect for a crisp, late-summer feel. Occasional sunny breaks brighten pockets of the afternoon, while soft breezes help keep the atmosphere fresh.
This article was automatically generated
