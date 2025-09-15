Today, Monday, September 15, in Abergavenny, the weather forecast highlights patchy rain with occasional cloudy spells. Skies may brighten briefly, but light rain could pop up at times. Temperatures near 15°C will dominate during daylight, with mild conditions lingering into evening. Breezes remain noticeable, though not overly strong.
Tomorrow brings mild weather, although occasional light rain may continue off and on. Temperatures about 16°C keep the atmosphere comfortable, and skies might clear briefly around midday. Showers could drift through again later, ensuring that damp conditions persist. Winds remain moderate, adding a gentle stir to the air.
Midweek on Wednesday is expected to feature moderate rain for portions of the day. Temperatures near 16°C remain steady, accompanied by frequent drizzle that could linger. Cloud cover thickens occasionally, reducing any brief sunny intervals. Later on, conditions ease slightly, though sporadic wet spells may still roll through.
Moving into Thursday, overcast conditions persist, but occasional rain showers should slowly break up the clouds. Temperatures about 20°C feel pleasantly mild, even as a few gusts stir the air. Sporadic dry intervals might appear, offering a bit of respite from damp patches. Overall, unsettled skies keep the forecast interesting.
Heading toward Friday, patchy rain remains likely, though spells of brighter skies are possible. Temperatures near 20°C create a gentle warmth, while light winds maintain a relaxed atmosphere. The weather forecast suggests further clouds gathering in the afternoon, bringing scattered rain that might persist. Conditions should gradually stabilise by nightfall. Rainfall coverage remains patchy at times.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.