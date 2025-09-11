Today, Thursday, September 11, brings patchy rain and a few bursts of drizzle, with temperatures near 14°C. Weather in Abergavenny suggests breezier conditions during the afternoon, but there could be short breaks in the clouds. Occasional light rain may linger into evening, so still expect damp stretches throughout the day.
Tomorrow looks unsettled, with Friday offering patchy rain and drizzle. Temperatures about 16°C could feel mild, although cloud cover remains likely. Brief sunny intervals might appear here and there, but scattered showers can pop up again later. Conditions stay changeable, so expect a mix of light rain and cloudy skies.
This weekend starts with Saturday featuring patchy rain and a slightly warmer feel, with temperatures near 16°C. Occasional light rain showers could show up, though a few breaks in the cloud might brighten the afternoon. Breezes may pick up, but nothing too fierce, keeping things fairly typical for early autumn.
Sunday brings more consistent rain in the morning, with moderate bursts continuing at times. Temperatures about 17°C offer a mild touch, but stronger winds could arrive later in the day. Occasional drizzle may linger, so expect a damp feel overall. Skies might stay overcast, limiting any extended glimpses of sunshine.
Monday sees patchy rain return, with temperatures near 16°C maintaining a comfortable trend. A few brighter spells are possible, though cloudy skies persist through much of the day. Light rain showers could pass quickly but might pop up repeatedly, making for a mixed forecast. Conditions are unlikely to shift dramatically.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.