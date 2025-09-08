Today, Monday, September 8, is set to stay partly cloudy in many spots, with glimpses of sunshine through the afternoon. Rain is unlikely, so skies should remain fairly bright. Temperatures near 18°C during the day, dipping to about 9°C overnight. Conditions around Abergavenny may also follow a similar pattern overall.
Tomorrow could see patchy rain, especially late morning, with drizzle in some areas. Occasional overcast spells might limit sunshine. Temperatures about 18°C by midday, dropping to near 9°C after dark. Showers may appear briefly before clearing up, so watch out for periods of rain throughout the afternoon as conditions fluctuate.
Midweek promises continuing moisture, with patchy rain likely to linger. Occasional drizzle could persist, though some drier pockets may appear. Highs near 17°C contrast with lows about 11°C. Skies might stay rather dull, encouraging damp conditions. Showers remain probable all day, keeping the overall feel somewhat grey through each interval.
Heading into Thursday, further showers are possible, with overcast skies dominating much of the time. Drizzle may arrive intermittently, maintaining a cool, wet ambiance. High temperatures near 15°C, with nighttime values about 10°C. Winds might pick up slightly, while pockets of partial cloud breaks offer brief brightness across the region.
The following day sees the unsettled spell continue, featuring patchy rain in many areas. Temperatures about 16°C in daytime, with lows near 8°C overnight. Occasional light rain shower could pop up, though intervals of dry weather are possible. Drizzle might dwindle at times, yet lingering clouds keep skies subdued continuously.
