Today, Friday, September 5, in Abergavenny brings a mix of early clear skies turning to patchy rain around midday. Temperatures about 19°C during the warmest part of the day and near 9°C overnight. Gentle breezes usher in fleeting sunlight, though occasional showers may persist into the late afternoon. Expect clouds.
Tomorrow, Saturday looks mostly bright with partly cloudy weather dominating. Temperatures near 21°C at peak and about 10°C by nightfall keep things mild. Patchy clouds might give way to golden sunshine through the afternoon, with minimal rain expected. Moderate winds add a fresh feel for any outdoor moments. Expect dryness.
This weekend on Sunday brings damp conditions with patchy rain returning. Temperatures about 18°C at their highest and near 11°C overnight. Intermittent showers could pop up throughout the day, though a few brighter spells remain possible. Light winds offer gentle movement in the air, capping a slightly cooler weekend vibe.
Monday is set for moderate rain, with temperatures near 15°C and lows about 10°C. Heavy bursts could drift in during the morning before easing to lighter showers. Gusty conditions may develop, providing a breezy atmosphere that keeps the skies changeable. Occasional clearer intervals might break through the rain. Expect variability.
Tuesday signals patchy rain mixed with calmer interludes. Temperatures about 18°C and nighttime lows near 13°C ensure mild conditions. Showers look likely midday, but extended dry spells may persist later. Gentle breezes keep the air fresh while scattered clouds occasionally reveal glimpses of sunshine, completing a slightly unsettled outlook overall.
This article was automatically generated
