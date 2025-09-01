Today (Monday, September 1) in Abergavenny sees patchy rain, with occasional light showers around midday. Temperatures near 18°C keep things mild, while lows about 11°C bring cooler air later. Conditions stay mostly grey, though a few bright intervals might appear late afternoon. Expect occasional breezes along with a damp local weather forecast overall.
Tomorrow’s weather update signals moderate rain, with temperatures near 16°C and lows about 9°C. Conditions look cloudy through much of the day, and morning fog might linger briefly once more. Occasional breaks in the rain are likely, but the overall theme is wet. There may be brief less-dreary spells.
Midweek continues with moderate showers expected. Temperatures near 18°C keep it fairly mild, while lows about 11°C bring overnight chill. Skies remain mostly grey, and light drizzle may persist well into the evening. Any clearer patches should be short-lived, so this daily weather update suggests a consistently damp day.
Thursday edges closer to this weekend with more moderate rain likely. Temperatures near 17°C and lows about 10°C maintain a cool feel. Some fleeting sunshine could emerge, but clouds dominate. Drizzle may visit in the afternoon, gradually easing later. The local forecast remains unsettled, keeping conditions variable through the day.
Friday sees patchy rain hanging around, though a few bright intervals are possible. Temperatures near 17°C and lows about 11°C provide a gentle end to the workweek. Skies appear mostly cloudy, and light showers could pop up sporadically. A calmer finish to these daily updates rounds off the week.
