Today, Friday, August 29, starts with patchy rain before partly cloudy skies emerge later. Temperatures about 20°C in the afternoon and near 11°C overnight suggest a mild feel. Occasional drizzle may appear, but sunny intervals break through by evening. Light breezes keep conditions comfortable, creating a pleasant late-summer vibe.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain, with a top near 19°C and a low near 10°C. In Abergavenny, a few breaks in cloud might pop up by midday, but heavier showers are likely later on. Occasional gusts could enhance the damp feel, so expect a slightly cooler atmosphere overall.
The next day sees patchy rain with drizzle early on. Temperatures about 19°C keep things mild, dropping to near 12°C overnight. Showers might come and go, but a few bright spells offer some relief. Breezy moments remain possible, creating a slightly unsettled but manageable weather pattern.
Another day looks rather damp, with patchy rain lingering and highs about 17°C, dipping to near 12°C. Drizzle could persist in some spots, though partial clearing might occur late on. Occasional windy gusts may stir things up, maintaining a brisk feel as the week edges onward.
Heading into Tuesday, skies brighten with spells of light drizzle. Temperatures about 20°C promise a pleasant day, cooling to near 10°C overnight. Morning mist could appear before sunshine emerges, making for clearer conditions later. Minimal rain risk is expected, ensuring a calmer interlude. A mild breeze remains throughout most of the day, conditions stay inviting with a hint of early autumn warmth.
