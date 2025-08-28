Today, Thursday, August 28, in Abergavenny sees moderate rain with temperatures near 17°C and lows about 11°C. Showers are set to persist throughout the day, generating a damp local forecast. Occasional breaks in the cloud cover might bring brief relief, yet wet conditions remain dominant, influencing the overall weather update.

Tomorrow looks showery with a high about 18°C and a low near 10°C, promising a slightly milder feel. Drizzle could appear during the morning hours, followed by potential bright spells in the afternoon. This local weather forecast indicates a mix of clouds and sunshine, maintaining a moderate chance of rain.

Saturday continues the patchy rain trend, bringing temperatures near 17°C and overnight lows near 10°C. Intermittent showers may emerge alongside pockets of dry weather, producing varied conditions throughout the day. A breeze could contribute to a cool sensation, but occasional sunlight may break through, delivering a boost to the forecast.

Sunday delivers more unsettled conditions, featuring patchy rain and highs near 18°C. Early hours near 9°C might feel crisp, especially if showers linger. However, brighter intervals are possible, offering slight warmth beneath passing clouds. The weekend outlook suggests a fluctuating pattern, so expect alternating damp spells and brief clearer moments.

Monday maintains the patchy rain theme with highs near 17°C and lows about 9°C. Occasional drizzle could emerge, though sunshine might break through at times. This local forecast indicates a cool start, but milder afternoons are possible. As the week rolls on, conditions remain variable, keeping the weather update interesting.

This article was automatically generated