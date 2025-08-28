Today, Thursday, August 28, in Abergavenny sees moderate rain with temperatures near 17°C and lows about 11°C. Showers are set to persist throughout the day, generating a damp local forecast. Occasional breaks in the cloud cover might bring brief relief, yet wet conditions remain dominant, influencing the overall weather update.
Tomorrow looks showery with a high about 18°C and a low near 10°C, promising a slightly milder feel. Drizzle could appear during the morning hours, followed by potential bright spells in the afternoon. This local weather forecast indicates a mix of clouds and sunshine, maintaining a moderate chance of rain.
Saturday continues the patchy rain trend, bringing temperatures near 17°C and overnight lows near 10°C. Intermittent showers may emerge alongside pockets of dry weather, producing varied conditions throughout the day. A breeze could contribute to a cool sensation, but occasional sunlight may break through, delivering a boost to the forecast.
Sunday delivers more unsettled conditions, featuring patchy rain and highs near 18°C. Early hours near 9°C might feel crisp, especially if showers linger. However, brighter intervals are possible, offering slight warmth beneath passing clouds. The weekend outlook suggests a fluctuating pattern, so expect alternating damp spells and brief clearer moments.
Monday maintains the patchy rain theme with highs near 17°C and lows about 9°C. Occasional drizzle could emerge, though sunshine might break through at times. This local forecast indicates a cool start, but milder afternoons are possible. As the week rolls on, conditions remain variable, keeping the weather update interesting.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.