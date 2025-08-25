Today is Monday, August 25 in Abergavenny, bringing sunny skies and an overall warm forecast. Temperatures near 27°C through midday, dipping about 10°C overnight. No rain expected, so conditions stay clear and calm. This pattern fosters plenty of sunshine, with minimal cloud cover shining a pleasant outlook across the region.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain developing, with temperatures about 21°C by early afternoon. Clouds roll in, bringing drizzle at times. Some breaks could form, though conditions remain damp. Evening values drop near 11°C under misty skies, offering limited clarity. Overall, the day keeps a rain profile throughout much of its course.
Wednesday brings moderate rain, with showery intervals dominating. Temperatures near 19°C create a cooler setting, and limited sunshine peeks through. Showers linger, occasionally heavy, making for persistent wetness. Night-time reads about 10°C, ensuring a crisp feel. Overall, clouds stay prevalent, curbing any prolonged bright spells and keeping conditions fairly soggy.
Thursday continues unsettled skies as patchy rain persists. Brief sunny windows might appear, but drizzle remains frequent. Temperatures about 18°C, dropping near 9°C overnight. Cloud cover interspersed with light showers encourages a damp ambience. Despite occasional clearer spells, wet patches hover. Any thunder threat stays minimal, leaving the day cloudy.
This weekend starts Friday with patchy rain lingering. Temperatures near 18°C daytime, easing about 11°C after dark. Overcast conditions dominate, though occasional breaks bring sunshine. Showers are scattered, light, occasionally heavier. Thunder remains unlikely, so the forecast leans towards drizzle. Rainfall may persist into later hours, shaping a watery theme.
This article was automatically generated
