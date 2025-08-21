Today, Thursday, August 21, promises quite bright skies from sunrise to sunset throughout the region. Sunshine dominates the day, with no chance of rain interrupting perfect plans for local residents. Temperatures near 23°C create a warm, comfortable feel, and the night should remain clear, letting the evening stay pleasantly mild.
Tomorrow continues the sunny trend all day, offering extended daylight and no signs of rain. Temperatures about 25°C bring a slightly warmer afternoon, perfect for enjoying bright conditions. Clear skies should hold past sundown, so the evening stays mild. This forecast points to ongoing dryness and plenty of radiant sunshine.
Saturday brings more clear skies and daytime warmth. Temperatures about 25°C keep the atmosphere comfortable, encouraging extended outdoor exposure. Sunshine should dominate, and no showers appear on the horizon. As dusk approaches, conditions remain completely stable, ensuring a calm evening. These factors make it another dry and bright day overall.
Sunday reaches higher daytime highs, hitting about 26°C under uninterrupted sunshine. Dry air continues to keep rain away, allowing the sun to flourish from late morning through evening. Nightfall is expected to stay clear, which helps maintain comfortable late-night temperatures. This pleasant pattern suggests ongoing warmth without any damp spells.
Monday looks hotter still, with temperatures near 28°C and abundant daylight. Sunshine takes centre stage, keeping conditions bright for most of the day. Rain remains absent, so the environment maintains a summery feel. Abergavenny also anticipates this streak of sunshine carrying into the following days, underscoring a steady, dry forecast.
This article was automatically generated
