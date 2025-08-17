Today, Sunday, August 17, brings sunny skies and daytime warmth near 27°C. Overnight readings are expected about 9°C, with no signs of rain. Gentle winds keep conditions comfortable, making this a prime day for clear weather enjoyment in Abergavenny. No gloom is expected to roll in, ensuring a bright local outlook.

Tomorrow should start foggy but gradually brighten, offering partly cloudy conditions and highs near 27°C again. The morning mist clears quickly, leaving the afternoon mostly dry with minimal chance of rain. Evening temperatures hold around 16°C, ensuring a mild and pleasant night. Gusts remain gentle, so general conditions stay comfortable for outdoor plans.

The following day promises a mixture of cloud and sun, with afternoon peaks approaching 25°C. Early fog may drift in, but any gloom is brief before clearer skies return. By nightfall, temperatures dip to about 14°C, yet no rain appears on the radar. Skies should remain clear into the late afternoon, supporting a steady weather forecast.

Warmer trends linger midweek as dry air dominates and highs near 24°C. Morning clouds give way to sunshine, gracing the afternoon with a bright spell. Cooling sets in overnight with readings around 11°C, so the evening remains calm without any rain. Continued dryness fosters a stable forecast.

Stable weather continues with sunny spells and maximum temperatures about 23°C. Clear skies prevail most of the day, leaving little chance of rain. Nights settle near 11°C, adding a gentle chill to wrap up the week. Conditions appear likely to remain steady afterward.

This article was automatically generated