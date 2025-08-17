Today, Sunday, August 17, brings sunny skies and daytime warmth near 27°C. Overnight readings are expected about 9°C, with no signs of rain. Gentle winds keep conditions comfortable, making this a prime day for clear weather enjoyment in Abergavenny. No gloom is expected to roll in, ensuring a bright local outlook.
Tomorrow should start foggy but gradually brighten, offering partly cloudy conditions and highs near 27°C again. The morning mist clears quickly, leaving the afternoon mostly dry with minimal chance of rain. Evening temperatures hold around 16°C, ensuring a mild and pleasant night. Gusts remain gentle, so general conditions stay comfortable for outdoor plans.
The following day promises a mixture of cloud and sun, with afternoon peaks approaching 25°C. Early fog may drift in, but any gloom is brief before clearer skies return. By nightfall, temperatures dip to about 14°C, yet no rain appears on the radar. Skies should remain clear into the late afternoon, supporting a steady weather forecast.
Warmer trends linger midweek as dry air dominates and highs near 24°C. Morning clouds give way to sunshine, gracing the afternoon with a bright spell. Cooling sets in overnight with readings around 11°C, so the evening remains calm without any rain. Continued dryness fosters a stable forecast.
Stable weather continues with sunny spells and maximum temperatures about 23°C. Clear skies prevail most of the day, leaving little chance of rain. Nights settle near 11°C, adding a gentle chill to wrap up the week. Conditions appear likely to remain steady afterward.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.