Today, Thursday, August 14, in Abergavenny brings a mixed weather forecast with patchy rain early on and some sunshine later. Conditions remain mostly mild, with temperatures near 23°C. Clouds may linger at times, but clearer skies should develop by evening, creating pleasant local weather overall.
Tomorrow looks bright and sunny, with daytime conditions seeing temperatures about 29°C. Rain is unlikely, and gentle breezes keep the atmosphere refreshing. Warmth builds through midday, offering mostly clear skies for most of the day. Some light cloud may appear later, but overall outlook remains sunny. Overall climate stays comfortable.
The start of the weekend sees continued sunshine on Saturday, with temperatures near 28°C under mostly clear skies. Light winds maintain comfortable conditions, and no rain is on the horizon. Sunshine dominates from morning until late afternoon, making for a warm and bright day. Minimal cloud cover might appear, but it should remain unobtrusive. Expect pleasantly mild evenings.
A similar pattern continues, bringing about 28°C and sunshine. Gentle winds offer some relief during the hottest hours, and the likelihood of any rain remains low. Skies should stay bright throughout the day, keeping the climate warm and cheerful. Humidity stays low for a comfortable feel.
Early next week sees plenty of sunshine, with Monday offering temperatures near 27°C. Clouds could increase slightly by late afternoon, but conditions remain pleasant. No rain is expected, as the warm spell continues. Clear skies are likely in the evening, concluding a mostly dry stretch of weather. Weather conditions remain steady.
