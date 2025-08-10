By Thursday, skies appear mostly clear with temperatures near 25°C and light winds adding comfort. Minimal cloud cover remains likely, and any drizzle fades quickly. This forecast for Abergavenny showcases an ongoing stretch of sunshine, featuring warm afternoons and calm evenings. Conditions are expected to stay moderately dry and stable. Friday also looks comfortable, with bright intervals and no major dip in temperature, wrapping up a gently warm stretch overall. Sunshine remains a highlight.