Today, Thursday, August 7, delivers patchy rain including in Abergavenny, with better skies by late afternoon. Temperatures near 21°C are and a breeze should keep conditions comfortable. A few drops of rain may linger, but sunny spells will dominate as the evening progresses. Expect mild humidity. Visibility should remain decent.
Tomorrow looks bright and sunny, offering temperatures about 20°C at daytime highs. Some early clouds might briefly appear, but clear skies are expected to persist. Rain is unlikely, so the overall forecast leans toward a pleasant end to the workweek, with milder air overnight. Winds remain gentle, ensuring calm conditions.
This weekend starts with warm sunshine on Saturday, pushing temperatures near 22°C. A light breeze will accompany mostly clear skies, creating calm conditions throughout the day. No significant rain is anticipated, allowing brightness to take centre stage as the weekend unfolds. Overnight lows settle about 10°C for a refreshing evening.
Sunday remains even hotter, with highs about 25°C under mostly sunny skies. Cloud cover looks minimal, and winds provide a subtle cooling touch. No showers appear in the forecast, ensuring a bright and warm atmosphere dominates the second half of the weekend. Morning hours might retain warmth, keeping conditions appealing.
Monday continues the hot spell, reaching near 28°C at peak. Sunshine stays strong, with barely any clouds to interrupt the clear outlook. Conditions remain dry, making this an ideal setting for those who appreciate higher temperatures. Light winds will keep the day feeling uplifting. Nighttime lows near 12°C, offering respite.
