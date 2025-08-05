In Abergavenny, today, Tuesday, August 5, brings partly cloudy skies with occasional sunshine. A brief morning shower is likely, but it should clear quickly. Temperatures near 18°C are expected, cooling to about 10°C after sunset. Conditions look calm, offering a gentle breeze that keeps the air fresh throughout the day. Overall, a pleasant setup with mild late-summer conditions.
Tomorrow looks bright and sunny, delivering clear skies through most of the day. Temperatures about 22°C should peak by midday, gradually easing to nearly 10°C overnight. A lack of rain ensures dryness underfoot, while a gentle breeze helps maintain a refreshing atmosphere from morning to evening.
Thursday should feature patchy clouds alongside sunny spells, giving a mix of brightness and light cover. Temperatures near 22°C keep things mild, with nights settling at about 11°C. Afternoon hours might feel comfortable, helped by a soft breeze that adds a slight cooling effect. Clearer periods are likely before dusk.
Friday appears a little cloudier, though brighter intervals could still occur, especially around midday. Temperatures hover near 21°C, easing to about 11°C after dark. A mostly calm day prevails, keeping conditions stable and avoiding any downpours. By late afternoon, gentle winds settle in, ensuring a balanced end to the day.
This weekend begins with Saturday offering partly cloudy skies and mild breezes. Daytime temperatures near 21°C might appear, dipping to about 12°C by night. A mainly dry forecast rules out heavy rain, leaving a tranquil atmosphere as the day unfolds. A mellow opening to the weekend.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.