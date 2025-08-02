Today, Saturday, August 2, is looking overall bright with sunny conditions covering Abergavenny. Expect temperatures near 22°C and lows about 8°C. Skies should remain clear throughout the afternoon, providing a calm forecast. No signs of rain are expected, so the day may stay comfortably dry for most areas.
This weekend continues on Sunday with a chance of patchy rain during the morning and midday. Temperatures about 22°C and overnight lows near 12°C could create mild conditions once the clouds break. The local forecast suggests showers clearing by afternoon, giving a mix of drizzle and sunshine across the region.
After the weekend, Monday looks set for patchy rain again, with a top temperature near 21°C and lows about 11°C. Intermittent light rain could appear throughout the day, but a few brighter breaks may develop, offering occasional sunshine. Winds might pick up slightly, making conditions breezy at times without major disruption.
Partly cloudy skies arrive on Tuesday, with temperatures near 19°C and overnight lows about 9°C. Light rain is unlikely to develop, so it may stay generally mild and bright. Sunny spells could brighten the later hours, offering a stable forecast for many. Conditions appear calmer than earlier in the week.
Midweek signals a change on Wednesday, with sunny intervals boosting temperatures near 22°C and lows about 11°C. Skies should stay clear for most of the day, promoting pleasant weather. Little to no rain is anticipated, letting sunshine dominate. Conditions are expected to remain comfortably warm through the afternoon, providing ample sun.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.