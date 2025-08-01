Today, Friday, August 1, brings bright sunshine with hardly a cloud in sight. Conditions remain calm, with temperatures near 21°C giving a pleasantly warm day. Skies stay mostly clear from morning to evening, offering comfortable conditions overall. No real sign of rain appears, making it ideal for those preferring dryness.
Tomorrow looks equally bright, with temperatures about 22°C under widespread sunshine. A few clouds drift by at midday, but the slight chance of a shower remains minimal. This second day of August maintains consistently warm summer weather. Light breezes add refreshment, while evening sees clearing skies for a tranquil finish.
The end of the weekend may introduce patchy rain on Sunday, especially around midday. Temperatures hover near 21°C, so conditions stay comfortable despite wet spells. Clouds thicken early, leading to periodic drizzle. Sunny breaks appear, keeping the day from feeling too grey. Late afternoon sees clearing skies, allowing calmer moments.
A mixed scenario unfolds Monday with occasional drizzle and bursts of drier weather. Temperatures stay near 20°C, accompanied by some moderate breezes. A few heavier bursts of rain might pass through, but extended downpours appear unlikely. Skies remain mostly overcast, with limited sunny intervals. Evening conditions could turn calmer again.
Partly cloudy skies return Tuesday, with temperatures about 19°C. Rain chances look low, offering a gentler day overall. Breezes ease off, ensuring slightly fewer gusty spells. Consistent cloud cover might linger, yet patches of sun are possible. Abergavenny locals can expect these conditions to continue, maintaining a balanced summer pattern.
This article was automatically generated
