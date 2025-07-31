Today, Thursday, July 31, brings a mix of cloud and patchy rain. Showers may appear through the morning, but some sunshine could break through later. Temperatures near 23°C aim to keep things warm, with lows close to 11°C. Skies should clear slightly by evening across Abergavenny. Light wind gusts might pick up during midday.
Tomorrow sees bright conditions with plenty of sun. Temperatures about 20°C look comfortable, dipping to near 9°C overnight. Rain is unlikely to interfere, promising a dry day for local weather fans. Gentle breezes keep the atmosphere fresh throughout the afternoon. Occasional mild breezes keep it pleasant.
Saturday marks the start of this weekend with sunshine dominating overhead. Maximum figures hover close to 22°C and lows settle about 8°C. Expect mostly clear conditions, offering extended moments of warmth for anyone stepping outside. No sign of rain is expected, keeping the environment bright all day. Light breezes linger.
Sunday continues this weekend pattern but might see patchy rain emerge. Highs reach about 22°C, dropping to near 11°C. Brief showers could pass through late morning, with possible breaks of sun by afternoon. Conditions remain mild, so expect moderate cloud cover mixing with glimpses of clearer skies. Winds stay manageable.
Monday rounds off the local forecast with a cooler feel. Temperatures near 18°C should be accompanied by lows about 11°C. A little cloud and the chance of a passing shower may appear, though bright spells are possible later. Stronger breezes could develop, bringing a fresher atmosphere to the area. Gusty.
This article was automatically generated
