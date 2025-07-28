Today, Monday, July 28 sees brief morning sun with a hint of cloud before patchy rain arrives. Temperatures about 22°C, dipping to about 10°C later. Conditions appear mostly calm, though a slight shower could move through midday. In Abergavenny, you might notice a few clouds but mostly mild weather overall.
Tomorrow brings more steady rain with occasional drizzle at times. Temperatures near 22°C and lows about 10°C keep things mild. Cloud cover could linger, so expect limited sunshine. Showers may ease slightly later in the day, but a passing downpour remains possible during the afternoon, maintaining a damp feel overall.
Wednesday starts with a chance of light rain, followed by bursts of sunshine. Temperatures should reach about 23°C, while overnight values hover near 13°C. Conditions appear to alternate between cloudy intervals and bright spells. An odd shower might pass through, yet the afternoon may feel warmer overall and fairly pleasant.
Thursday could see patchy rain early, then partial clearing later. Temperatures approach about 23°C with lows near 11°C. Occasional cloud cover persists, though sunny breaks are likely. Brief rain might remain in some spots, yet drier conditions dominate towards evening, offering a gentler close to the day under mild conditions.
Friday looks notably cooler with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures hover near 17°C, dropping to about 9°C overnight. Some localised showers are possible, but general weather remains calm. Sunny spells could surface occasionally, providing welcome brightness. Conditions should remain steady into this weekend, staying fairly mild overall with no major shifts.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.