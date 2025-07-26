Today (Saturday, July 26) in Abergavenny starts cloudy with patchy rain drifting through midday. Intermittent drizzle could appear, but heavier bursts seem unlikely. Temperatures near 22°C might peak by late afternoon, while nights settle about 10°C under clearer skies. Rainfall remains light, though a quick shower is possible before sunnier spells emerge. This weekend sees moderate conditions overall, balancing lighter showers with occasional sunshine and mild breezes.