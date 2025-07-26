Today (Saturday, July 26) in Abergavenny starts cloudy with patchy rain drifting through midday. Intermittent drizzle could appear, but heavier bursts seem unlikely. Temperatures near 22°C might peak by late afternoon, while nights settle about 10°C under clearer skies. Rainfall remains light, though a quick shower is possible before sunnier spells emerge. This weekend sees moderate conditions overall, balancing lighter showers with occasional sunshine and mild breezes.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain early, then cloud cover breaks during the afternoon and evening. Expect highs about 19°C, dropping near 10°C at night. Fleeting drizzle may pass through, yet intervals of brightness should appear by late day, offering short sunny spells.
Another mild day follows with partly cloudy skies and minimal rain risk. Temperatures rise near 22°C, cooling about 10°C overnight. A brief shower could pop up around midday, but sunshine becomes more frequent later on. Gentle breezes keep conditions comfortable throughout the afternoon.
Showers return the following day, especially in the afternoon, with temperatures peaking about 21°C. Night-time conditions hover near 13°C as remaining clouds disperse. Brief heavier downpours may occur, but sunny intervals are still likely once the showers ease. Overall, expect a mix of wet spells and brighter skies.
Midweek sees plenty of sunshine and feels warmer, with highs near 25°C. Early temperatures start about 12°C before climbing quickly, making daytime conditions pleasant. Skies remain mostly clear, offering a bright rest of the week and minimal likelihood of rain. Light breezes continue, ensuring a comfortable atmosphere and a summery vibe.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
