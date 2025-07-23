Today, Wednesday, July 23 in Abergavenny, patchy clouds and occasional light rain shape the local weather update. Temperatures near 21°C will feel pleasant, with gentle breezes offering comfort. Evening hours bring slightly cooler air around 11°C. Sunset may reveal partial clearing, though drizzle remains possible through late evening, ensuring brief damp spells. Humidity stays moderate overall.
Tomorrow expects mild conditions with patchy rain, so a few drizzles might appear. Temperatures hover about 22°C, keeping things comfortable, while night-time dips to near 11°C add a touch of coolness. Light breezes keep the air feeling pleasant, maintaining a generally calm environment. Airflow stays consistent.
Friday looks bright and sunny, delivering a local forecast of highs around 24°C. Skies remain mostly clear, though a brief shower could sneak in. Temperatures slide to about 12°C overnight. Sunshine dominates midday hours, bringing vibrant skies and minimal cloud cover. Winds remain mostly light.
Saturday tends toward partly cloudy skies, with peaks near 22°C offering a balanced feel. Rain chances stay low, so conditions appear mostly stable. Lows rest about 13°C heading into evening. Gentle wind gusts could appear but should remain light enough to keep conditions agreeable. Moisture levels stay moderate.
This weekend concludes Sunday with patchy rain on the horizon and highs close to 21°C. Winds may pick up slightly, but it should stay mild. Night temperatures fall around 11°C, rounding off a varied stretch of weather. Cloudy patches might develop, but any intense downpours look unlikely, preserving a moderate feel overall. Sporadic drizzle remains possible.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.