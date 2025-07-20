Today, Sunday, July 20, in Abergavenny sees moderate rain with frequent showers. Conditions turn drizzly by afternoon, and thunder may rumble by evening. Temperatures near 19°C and lows about 11°C keep things cool. Skies remain overcast, creating a damp start to the week.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain with occasional sunny spells. Showers could appear in the late morning, but afternoon skies might clear. Temperatures about 21°C and lows near 10°C suggest a slightly warmer feel. Light winds keep conditions manageable, though rain remains likely during parts of the day.
Tuesday continues the changeable weather, with periods of rain and times of drier weather. Temperatures near 20°C and lows about 11°C keep the air mild. Occasional showers might persist into late afternoon as grey skies dominate. Thunder is less likely, though some drizzle can still occur.
Wednesday sees patchy rain nearby for much of the day, with bursts of drizzle and limited sun. Temperatures about 21°C and lows near 10°C maintain mild conditions. Rainfall may taper off by late afternoon, giving way to dryer spells. Cloud cover remains, but sunny breaks are possible.
Thursday is expected to stay mostly dry with patchy cloud. Temperatures near 21°C and lows about 10°C keep it comfortable. Rain chances seem low, and occasional sunshine brightens the afternoon. Skies may turn partly cloudy by evening, offering calmer conditions to round off the week. Some lingering cloud may be around, but overall pleasant conditions prevail. This weekend is set to maintain comfortable, mild temperatures and occasional sun.
This article was automatically generated
