Today, Thursday, July 17, in Abergavenny sees patchy rain and cloudy skies. Showers may pass by at times, though pockets of dryness could break through. Temperatures near 24°C and mild conditions about 15°C overnight. Damp spells dominate the day, yet a few clearer moments are possible in the evening.
Tomorrow sees mostly cloudy skies with occasional sunshine. Temperatures near 24°C, while overnight values drop to about 13°C. Light rain is possible early on, although it should clear by afternoon. Gentle breezes may help keep conditions comfortable, and a few sunny breaks could brighten up this Friday. Occasional gusts might appear.
Saturday sees occasional sunshine but also patchy rain. Temperatures near 23°C, dipping to about 14°C later on. Light drizzle could develop in the evening, so rain clouds might pop up for a while, yet some brighter spells are still possible. Short interruptions of sun are slightly likely before drizzle intensifies.
Sunday could bring moderate rain in the early hours, with a fair part of the morning looking damp. Temperatures near 23°C, with minimums about 12°C keeping it mild. Pockets of sunshine may break through in the afternoon, though short bursts of drizzle remain a possibility. Light showers could briefly linger.
Monday sees patchy rain scattered through the day, with cloud cover dominating at times. Temperatures near 20°C, dipping to about 12°C overnight. Intervals of sunshine might appear but expect damp spells too. Showers could drift in suddenly, then move on, keeping conditions unpredictable. Occasional breezes might accompany shifts, offering eases.
