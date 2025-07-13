Today, Saturday, July 13, is bright and sunny with blue skies all around. Temperatures near 28°C keep things warm into the late afternoon, and there’s no rain in sight. Evening remains clear, dropping to about 12°C overnight. Perfect conditions for a comfortable day across the region.
Tomorrow features patchy rain, especially around midday, but some brighter spells might break through. Temperatures about 21°C rise briefly before dipping to near 10°C later on. Skies could lighten in the afternoon, bringing partial sunshine and fewer grey clouds, though occasional droplets could still appear here and there.
Rain extends into Monday for Abergavenny, with cooler weather on tap and temperatures about 15°C. Light rain persists, occasionally becoming heavier, so local areas might stay damp for much of the day. Later on, skies could ease just a little, but an umbrella may remain handy after dark.
A brighter outlook emerges Tuesday, as sunshine returns in force. Temperatures near 23°C bring a pleasant lift, while rain remains unlikely most of the day. Patchy clouds might appear, but they should drift off quickly, letting the sun hold centre stage. Evening drops to about 13°C with little breeze.
Midweek brings patchy rain, with temperatures near 18°C. Overcast skies continue through much of the day, though a few breaks might appear. Some areas experience light showers, but widespread downpours seem less likely. Cloud coverage sticks around, leaving evening conditions a touch damp before night falls. Light breezes keep conditions calm, maintaining an easy-going atmosphere overall. Expect minimal humidity.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.