Stunning sunshine is forecast in Abergavenny today, Saturday, July 12, with barely a cloud in sight. Temperatures about 31°C ensure a warm, summery feel for most of the day. No rain is expected, offering a perfect setting for outdoor activities from morning until the sun sets. Blue skies dominate overhead.
Tomorrow might see patchy rain, though sunny spells could break through at times. Temperatures near 27°C deliver comfortable warmth, dipping to 13°C overnight. Showers may arrive later, bringing brief wet conditions before clearing up again. Some cloud cover lingers, yet a few brighter moments remain likely. Winds remain light overall.
On Monday, cooler conditions roll in, with patchy rain regularly showing up. Temperatures about 20°C provide gentler warmth, while lows hover close to 10°C. Overcast periods could dominate many hours, allowing drizzle to pass through intermittently. Heavy downpours remain unlikely, but a damp feel is probable. Cool breezes may arrive.
On Tuesday, expect light drizzle early on, then occasional breaks in the grey skies. Daytime temperatures near 20°C drop to roughly 9°C overnight, signalling a noticeable chill. Intermittent rain is still possible throughout the day, creating a mix of damp and drier spells. Sunshine might peek through sporadically. Breezes linger.
On Wednesday, moderate rain enters the weather forecast in steady bursts, accompanied by cloudy skies for much of the day. Temperatures about 19°C hold firm, beginning near 15°C in the morning. Lingering showers could stretch into later hours, keeping conditions relatively wet. Occasional clearer patches might appear but remain short-lived.
This article was automatically generated
