Today, Wednesday, July 9, starts bright before patchy rain appears around midday. Some sunshine sneaks through, but scattered showers look likely. Temperatures near 23°C may dip to about 10°C overnight, marking a mild evening. This weather forecast extends across the region and includes Abergavenny, highlighting local changes in conditions.
Tomorrow remains bright, delivering abundant sunshine for most of the day. Patchy cloud cover is minimal, and any chance of rain looks extremely low. Temperatures near 27°C should ease to about 13°C overnight, ensuring a comfortable evening. Expect generally clear skies with plenty of light throughout the day.
Stronger sunshine arrives Friday, with clear skies dominating. Temperatures near 29°C are expected by afternoon, setting a warm scene. Gentle breezes add slight relief, and the day should remain rain-free. Later, it slips to about 15°C, providing a mild night under mostly clear conditions.
Another wave of sunny weather arrives Saturday, boosting temperatures about 29°C. Occasional clouds could appear, but any passing rain is likely brief. Breezes stay moderate, allowing warmth to persist throughout late afternoon. Overnight readings hover near 17°C, offering a slightly balmy backdrop for evening hours under partly cloudy skies.
Warmer conditions continue Sunday, with temperatures about 30°C under mostly clear skies. Any hint of cloud cover appears minimal, and rain remains unlikely. Gentle winds persist, keeping the day pleasant without intense gusts. Dry air helps maintain comfortable humidity through these daytime hours. Late evening cools to near 14°C, continuing a serene pattern as the week progresses, ensuring bright conditions.
This article was automatically generated
