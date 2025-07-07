The week closes with Friday continuing the warming trend, topping near 30°C under dry skies. Local weather looks to stay calm, with limited cloud cover offering sunshine. Late evening conditions may hover about 18°C, mild air lingering into the night. This weekend could sustain similar warmth, with the forecast indicating no significant change through the rest of the week. Winds remain gentle, reducing any risk of strong gusts, while humidity levels stay moderate. No downpours or storms are anticipated, leaving the area mostly free of rain during these next few days.