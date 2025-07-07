Today, Monday, July 7 sees patchy rain lingering early on in Abergavenny, then shifting to sunny spells by afternoon. The weather forecast suggests limited wind and light cloud cover, with temperatures hovering near 21°C before dipping about 10°C overnight to maintain a cool evening.
Tomorrow remains bright with mostly clear skies and minimal cloud coverage. The forecast points to late-morning sun followed by mild breezes, reaching about 21°C during the warmest part of the day. Conditions slip near 8°C later, offering a crisp night.
Midweek brings partly cloudy weather on Wednesday, with a small chance of rain around lunchtime, though the day should stay dry. The highest temperatures push near 25°C under light winds. Early hours hover about 10°C, maintaining a cool start.
The fourth day looks warmer on Thursday, strong sunshine dominating the forecast. Daytime temperatures approach about 27°C, while gentle breezes keep conditions comfortable. Skies remain clear, and evening lows settle near 13°C for an overnight period.
The week closes with Friday continuing the warming trend, topping near 30°C under dry skies. Local weather looks to stay calm, with limited cloud cover offering sunshine. Late evening conditions may hover about 18°C, mild air lingering into the night. This weekend could sustain similar warmth, with the forecast indicating no significant change through the rest of the week. Winds remain gentle, reducing any risk of strong gusts, while humidity levels stay moderate. No downpours or storms are anticipated, leaving the area mostly free of rain during these next few days.
This article was automatically generated
