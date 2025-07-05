Today is Saturday, July 5 in Abergavenny with patchy rain on and off. Temperatures peak near 20°C and drop to about 14°C later. Breezy spells may pop up, but it stays mild overall. Clouds seem likely this evening, and mist could form overnight.
Tomorrow brings more patchy rain, peaking near 18°C before dipping to about 13°C. Drizzle could occur at times, though afternoon skies might brighten slightly. Winds remain moderate, so it should feel comfortable. Evening conditions look overcast, but any lingering rain appears light.
The next day, Monday, features a brief morning shower and clearer afternoon. Temperatures climb to about 20°C, then slip near 9°C overnight. Sunshine is likely by midday, bringing a welcome warm-up. Late-night cooling could yield a crisp start for early risers on Tuesday.
Another day follows with mostly bright skies and peaks of near 22°C. Passing clouds may appear, but sunshine remains dominant. Winds stay gentle, offering a calm daytime outlook. Nighttime conditions drop to about 9°C again, maintaining comfortable sleeping weather.
Midweek arrives with sunny skies and a touch of warmth. Temperatures are likely to approach about 24°C, delivering the highest values of this forecast period. Gentle breezes persist, ensuring a pleasant atmosphere throughout the day. Sunny conditions should deliver a classic summer weather forecast, ideal for catching a bright moment outdoors. Light humidity enhances comfort, so the day feels moderate rather than stuffy. Overnight, levels descend to near 13°C under clear conditions, wrapping the day on a mild note. No rain is anticipated.
This article was automatically generated
