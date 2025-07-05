Midweek arrives with sunny skies and a touch of warmth. Temperatures are likely to approach about 24°C, delivering the highest values of this forecast period. Gentle breezes persist, ensuring a pleasant atmosphere throughout the day. Sunny conditions should deliver a classic summer weather forecast, ideal for catching a bright moment outdoors. Light humidity enhances comfort, so the day feels moderate rather than stuffy. Overnight, levels descend to near 13°C under clear conditions, wrapping the day on a mild note. No rain is anticipated.