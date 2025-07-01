Today, Tuesday, July 1, brings occasional cloud and brief mid-morning mist, with patchy rain likely around midday. Temperatures about 24°C and lows close to 13°C create a mild feel. Sunny spells should develop into the late afternoon, while light winds remain likely. Weather watchers can expect a pleasant day overall.
Tomorrow might begin with patchy rain that fades by midday, leaving brighter skies behind. Temperatures near 20°C could drop to about 8°C overnight, providing a crisp evening. Occasional cloud cover remains possible, but sunshine intervals should dominate through the area. Local forecast enthusiasts will appreciate these changing yet manageable conditions.
Mild weather continues into Thursday, with sunshine likely across much of the day. Temperatures near 20°C and lows about 7°C create a comfortable range, though minimal rain could appear early. By late afternoon, skies should clear again. Daytime conditions favour a calm atmosphere and stability, pleasing those tracking local weather.
Another overcast start arrives on Friday, but breaks of sun could develop later. Temperatures about 20°C and lows near 7°C maintain a moderate scenario. No heavy rain is expected, though slight cloudiness may linger through the evening. Conditions look fairly steady, aiding daily forecast searches by weather followers and watchers.
This weekend features Saturday’s unsettled outlook, with bursts of rain and possible thunder. Temperatures close to 18°C and lows about 12°C may feel cooler if showers persist. Partial cloud breaks could appear, but heavier downpours remain possible through the day. Abergavenny might see comparable trends amid these shifting weather conditions.
This article was automatically generated
