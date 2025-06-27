Today, Friday, June 27, sees Abergavenny waking to patchy cloud with light rain possible before dawn. Temperatures near 22°C in the afternoon, dipping about 11°C by nightfall. Clouds should shift enough for partial sun, bringing mild weather later without any heavy downpours to disrupt the forecast. Skies remain mostly calm.
Tomorrow appears mostly grey with few spots of rain mid-morning. Afternoon conditions become drier, pushing temperatures near 23°C and dropping to about 14°C at night. Some cloud breaks could reveal brighter spells, though overcast skies persist for much of the day, lingering overhead. Evening remains stable, offering calmer developments overall.
That day ushers in early mist gradually clearing by midmorning. Temperatures reach about 24°C, settling near 13°C overnight. Afternoon stays mostly cloudy, though occasional sunny spells may appear. Rain seems unlikely, keeping the forecast dry. Late daylight holds mild conditions, and the atmosphere feels comfortable through part of the evening.
Another spell of bright weather takes hold as skies remain predominantly clear. Daytime warmth hovers near 27°C, dropping about 14°C by night. Sunshine dominates most hours, and rain is absent throughout. Gentle breezes add to the pleasant vibe, ensuring the day stays inviting and free from abrupt changes or storms.
Clear intervals mix with patches of cloud, keeping sunshine in steady supply. Peak temperatures about 22°C deliver moderate warmth, while lows near 12°C remain comfortable at dusk. No rain is predicted, granting a stable outlook into the night. Calm conditions continue, wrapping up this week’s weather on a quiet note.
This article was automatically generated
