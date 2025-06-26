Today, Thursday, June 26, in Abergavenny generally starts misty with clouds giving way to sunny spells by midday. Scattered rain could appear, but skies may brighten toward the afternoon. Temperatures near 19°C dip to about 12°C, and winds stay moderate. Early fog patches could lift quickly, revealing occasional blue sky.
Tomorrow brings sunnier skies with minimal rain, offering a bright midday. Afternoon sunshine may lift temperatures close to 22°C while mornings hover near 10°C. Clouds might linger occasionally, but overall conditions look mild with gentle breezes. Late evening might stay overcast at about 17°C, though clearer intervals may briefly appear.
This weekend on Saturday brings patchy rain in the morning, then brighter spells. Temperatures about 23°C peak midday, with lows near 16°C at night. Some cloud cover could arrive, and brief drizzle is possible. Rain may ease later, leaving a partly cloudy evening. Early mist might form in cooler spots.
Sunday feels warm with afternoon readings near 24°C and early lows about 15°C. More cloud cover may appear, though mostly dry spells dominate. Mist could linger at dawn, but sunshine might break through later. Evening skies look generally clear, and winds stay light. Overnight conditions remain very calm and pleasant.
Monday brings cooler conditions with possible cloud cover dominating. Peak temperatures near 20°C contrast with early values about 11°C. Some patchy rain might arrive in the morning, but sunshine could emerge later. Breezes could pick up slightly into the afternoon. Evening may stay mostly dry, with moderate winds near dusk.
This article was automatically generated
