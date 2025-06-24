Today, Tuesday, June 24, sees patchy rain along with overcast skies in some areas, with temperatures about 21°C and only moderate cloud breaks.
Tomorrow looks noticeably brighter, though patchy rain remains possible, and highs could reach near 22°C amid occasional overcast spells.
Thursday is expected to bring cooler conditions, with cloudy weather dominating and temperatures about 17°C, plus a stronger breeze that may deliver brief showers.
Friday should feature drier spells under cloudy intervals, and temperatures near 21°C could bring pleasant conditions for many.
This weekend appears to welcome sunny spells on Saturday, as skies clear and temperatures hover about 22°C, offering a comfortable outlook. Abergavenny may also experience similar patterns, with a mix of cloud and sunshine. The forecast suggests light rain could pop up sporadically, but prolonged downpours seem unlikely. Cloud cover may vary day to day, creating shifting conditions that keep local areas guessing. Expect occasional sunny bursts to break through the clouds, delivering a fresh feel to the region. Gentle winds will come and go, keeping temperatures stable across the days. This local forecast aims to capture the upcoming changes while spotlighting patterns that stand out, including those potential bursts of sunshine and passing showers.
Sunday could continue the mellow trend, with only faint hints of rain predicted. Overall, minimal humidity is on the cards, ensuring fresh mornings and comfortable afternoons across the region. Gentle breezes remain likely. Rainfall patterns may shift rapidly, though major downpours seem unlikely. Occasional breezes might stir late afternoons at times.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
