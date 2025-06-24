This weekend appears to welcome sunny spells on Saturday, as skies clear and temperatures hover about 22°C, offering a comfortable outlook. Abergavenny may also experience similar patterns, with a mix of cloud and sunshine. The forecast suggests light rain could pop up sporadically, but prolonged downpours seem unlikely. Cloud cover may vary day to day, creating shifting conditions that keep local areas guessing. Expect occasional sunny bursts to break through the clouds, delivering a fresh feel to the region. Gentle winds will come and go, keeping temperatures stable across the days. This local forecast aims to capture the upcoming changes while spotlighting patterns that stand out, including those potential bursts of sunshine and passing showers.