Today, Monday, June 23, brings patchy rain to Abergavenny, where cloudy weather meets occasional breaks of sunshine and temperatures near 17°C. Morning skies look dreary, though faint afternoon light could brighten spirits briefly, while evening clouds keep conditions damp. Breezes remain gentle throughout, and no sharp gusts are expected.
Tomorrow extends the unsettled weather, with patchy rain persisting alongside fleeting sunny spells and temperatures about 19°C. Early hours may remain overcast, gradually giving way to modest sunlight that peeks through for short intervals, but heavier clouds are likely to dominate. Conditions stay fairly moist overall.
Wednesday looks mixed, with bursts of rain and pockets of brightness bringing temperatures near 21°C. Morning drizzle could linger, but midday might see a drier interlude. Afternoon skies turn variable, as occasional showers roam through, though brief calmer patches may surface later into the evening. Overall, conditions remain changeable.
Thursday continues the showery pattern, with occasional drizzle keeping temperatures about 18°C. Early cloud cover might break at times, offering glimpses of daylight, yet scattered rainclouds are poised to return. By late afternoon, conditions could stabilise slightly, although a stray shower or two might still drift across the area. Skies remain fairly grey.
Friday appears mostly cloudy, delivering temperatures near 21°C and limited sunshine. Overcast skies may dominate much of the morning, though occasional bright patches cannot be ruled out. Afternoon conditions remain mellow, with no significant rainfall expected. Evening brings a gentle calm, concluding the week on a mild note. This weekend may turn brighter.
